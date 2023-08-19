Off Road Speedway
Norfolk Daily News correspondent/Jonathon Dover

Off Road Speedway results: 

IMCA Late Models -- Beau Johnson, Plainview

IMCA Stock Cars -- Tanner Pettitt, Norfolk

IMCA Hobby Stocks -- Mark Arduser, Battle Creek

IMCA SportMods -- Dean Wilkinson, Neligh

Four-cylinders -- Anthony Ahlman, Norfolk

Tags

In other news

Lincoln Southwest sweeps Panthers

Lincoln Southwest sweeps Panthers

A six-run fifth inning seemed to give Class A preseason No. 9-rated Norfolk High the momentum needed to split Thursday’s season-opening doubleheader against No. 6 Lincoln Southwest.

EPPJ runs away from Wausa

EPPJ runs away from Wausa

WAUSA — Elgin Public/Pope John took its time in turning back Wausa on Friday night in a week 0 game, coming away with a 44-14 win after leading 22-8 at the half.

Summerland falls to Riverside 38-20

Summerland falls to Riverside 38-20

EWING — With no returning seniors, there were questions about how Summerland would perform with a team full of young talent but not a lot of playing experience.