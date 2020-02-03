Cadets make history at first girls state wrestling tourney

YORK — The Nebraska Wrestling Coaches Association fielded the first-ever girls state wrestling championships here Saturday, and the West Point-Beemer Cadet wrestling squad decided if they were going to keep score, the Cadets may as well win the thing.
And that's exactly what the team and longtime wrestling coach Ray Maxwell did in historic fashion.
West Point-Beemer easily outdistanced runner-up Schuyler 190-101 on its way to the schools' first-ever state hardware and the first state title in Nebraska for girls wrestling.
"We knew we had a shot at winning this," Maxwell said. "But being it was the first, you just don't know what to expect. We are all so proud of what these girls accomplished."
Although it was a monumental day for the Cadets, it was also a monumental day for girls athletics in the state of Nebraska, according Ron Higdon, assistant director of the Nebraska School Activities Association.
Higdon and NSAA executive director Jay Bellar were both in attendance at the first-ever meet.
"This is just such a great opportunity for our female athletes throughout the entire state," Higdon said. "In some of our smaller schools, all we offer during the winter season is basketball for the girls. Some of the bigger schools have swimming and diving, but basketball is it for a great many of other schools."
Higdon liked what he saw here in York.
"Look at all of these athletes competing today, it's just amazing," he said. "And many of these athletes wouldn't be out for a sport this winter were it not for wrestling — that's what we're about, providing more opportunities for our students and athletes."
More than 100 wrestlers participated in the event representing 40 different teams —numbers that got the attention of the NSAA and its board members.
"I would look for this to be an NSAA-sanctioned event sooner than later," Higdon said. "The participation is there, but there will be a lot of things to work out."
One obvious hurdle would be classification as all the high schools from Bridgeport to Omaha were thrown into the mix in York, but it is a beginning.
Battle Creek principal Jeff Heimes echoed Higdon's statewide assessment from his perspective in his school.
“We had five girls out this winter," Heimes said. "They probably wouldn't be playing any sports if it weren't for wrestling."
He also pointed out the financial cost to Battle Creek was minimal.
"We have the same coaches for girls and boys and they practice together," he said. "This state is one of the few meets separate from the boys."
One of the female coaches at the meet is a familiar face in the area.
Sonya Legate, who is a coach at Pierce High School, was a casualty to opportunities when she was in high school.
"I played basketball in high school, but I wrestled in college," Legate said. "I had fun playing basketball, but I really love wrestling."
And although wrestling has the team component, Legate likes the fact the harder you work yourself, the better you will become.
"Wrestling really shows hard work pays off," she said. "The measuring stick is out on the mat, and there's no place to hide."
Higdon has noticed more and more females taking a corner on the mat as coaches.
"There will naturally be more and more as wrestling takes off here in Nebraska," he said. "Until the last few years, girls probably wrestled until junior high, then went on to other sports or activities. Now they have the opportunity to continue careers through high school and beyond, which will cultivate more coaches and coaching opportunities."
As for the Cadets, they had champions in Nadeli Medina (138), Saige Miserez (145) and Estafania Barragan (182).
They also had a second-place finish from Brithany Cervantes at 152 and Claire Paasch at 170.
"This will undoubtedly make our program stronger and stronger," Maxwell said. "It shows the younger girls around they can do something like this. It was a great day for West Point-Beemer."
North Bend Central had a state champion in Callie Witt at 113 pounds and Wisner-Pilger's Skylar Mutchler grabbed a title at 285.
Girls state wrestling
Team standings
1. West Point-Beemer 190; 2. Schulyer 101; 3. South Sioux City 79; 4. Amherst 74; 5. Fremont 49; 6. Platteview 48.5; 7. Omaha Northwest 44; 8. Omaha South 36; 9. Bridgeport 30; 9. Nebraska City 30; 11. Kearney 29; 12. North Bend Central 28; 13. Elkhorn 27; 13. Omaha Bryan 27; 15. Pierce 26; 16. Twin Loop 25.5; 17. Chadron 24; 17. High Plains Community 24; 19. Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur Northeast 22; 20. Tekamah-Herman 20; 20. Winnebago 20; 20. Wisner-Pilger 20; 23. Bellevue West 19; 24. Crofton-Bloomfield 18; 24. Hemingford 18; 27. Battle Creek 17; 28. Dundy County-Stratton 14; 29. Cedar Bluffs 13; 29. Paxton 13; 31. Fort Calhoun 11; 31. Medicine Valley 11; 33. Weeping Water 6; 34. Pender 2; 35. Johnson County Central 1; 36. Ansley-Litchfield 0; 36. Harvard 0; 36. Minden 0; 36. Omaha Central 0.
Individual winners and area finishers
106 — 1. Flavia Nagatani, KEA; 3. Alfftynn Stusse, BC; 4. Diana Cervantes, WPB.
113 — 1. Callie Witt, NBC; 2. Marissa Burt, T-H; 4. Brisa Fugueroa, WPB.
120 — 1. Reagan Gallaway, AMH; 2. Katy Figueroa, WPB; 3. Madisen Petersen, CRBLO.
126 - 1. Jerzie Menke, BRPT; 3. Kailey Pena, WPB.
132 - 1. Carla Chacon, SCH.
138 - 1. Nadeli Medina, WPB.
145 - 1. Saige Miserez, WPB; 2. Zeena Villanueva, BRLD; 5. Haylee Miller, PIE.
152 - 1. Ally Micheel, TL; 2. Brithany Cervantes, WPB; 6. Alyssa Kandies, WPB.
160 - 1. Evelyn Guzman, SCH; 2. Makinzie Parsons, PIE.
170 - 1. Ardiana Zamora, SSC; 2. Claire Paasch, WPB.
182 - 1. Estefania Barragan, WPB.
195 - 1. Zeriah George, WINN.
220 - 1. Madison Martinez, FRE.
285 — 1. Skylar Mutchler, W-P.