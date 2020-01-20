Busse leads WCS women to win

WAYNE — Wayne State junior point guard Halley Busse scored a season-high 25 points to power the Wildcats past Northern State 79-67 in women’s basketball game played here Saturday.
With the win, WSC improves to 13-5 and 8-4 in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference’s South Division while Northern State drops to 11-7 overall and 7-5 in the NSIC North Division.
Wayne State led 18-14 after one quarter and 35-28 at intermission.
Northern State used an 11-0 run early in the third quarter to take a 44-40 lead with 5:09 left in the period.
Wayne State responded and scored the final seven points of the quarter to grab a 58-50 lead.
The Wildcats ended any possible comeback by Northern State in the fourth quarter as WSC went 10-12 from the line to finish the second half 19-22 at the stripe.
Busse hit 8 of 12 from the field, 4 for 6 behind the arc and 5-6 at the charity stripe. Junior forward Erin Norling added 18 points, her 36th consecutive game of double figure scoring. Junior center Brittany Bongartz also hit double digits with 10 points.
Wayne State shot 43.6 percent from the field, including 8 of 17 from the 3-point line for a season-high 47.1 percent. They hit 88.5 (23 of 26) of their free throws, another season-high.
Lexi Wadsworth led Norther State with game-high 30 points.
NSU shot 32.3 percent from the field, hitting 8 of 34 3-point shots. The Wolves made 17 of 24 free throws.
WSC won the rebounding battle 45-36 with Bongartz grabbing nine boards to lead the ‘Cats. Norling and Kylie Hammer were each credited with four assists in the win.
The Wildcats will be on the road next weekend for NSIC South Division games at Minnesota State Friday at 5:30 p.m. and Concordia-St. Paul Saturday for a 3:30 p.m. contest.