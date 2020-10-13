Brodersen bounces back for Class C title

COLUMBUS — Boone Central senior Abby Brodersen came back from a three-stroke deficit heading into the final nine holes of the Class C girls golf state tournament, and Brodersen punctuated the rally with a par putt on the final hole for a two-shot victory and the gold medal Tuesday afternoon at the Elks Country Club.
A pair of West Point-Beemer golfers, junior Brook Diekemper and senior Kailey Johnson, also medaled. Diekemper tied for seventh, while Johnson tied for 15th. The Cadets finished third as a team with a 785 to lead Northeast Nebraska teams.
