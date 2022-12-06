LINCOLN — Nebraska lost another member of its 2023 recruiting class Tuesday morning — the second from inside the state of Nebraska.
Pierce tight end Ben Brahmer, who hosted new NU coach Matt Rhule and Husker offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield in his house Sunday, flipped from the Huskers to Iowa State. The news originally reported by ISU recruiting sites, but Brahmer confirmed the news to the World-Herald, as well.
"Coach Rhule and Coach Satterfield are great people and coaches," Brahmer said by text. "I flipped because of the trust and relationships at Iowa State."
One of the state’s top players — who had been committed to the Huskers since April, 2, 2021 — the 6-foot-6, 220-pounder had 81 catches for 1,525 yards and 21 touchdowns in leading Pierce to a state title.