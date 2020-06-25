Norfolk native Jonah Bradley is stepping down as Lincoln Southeast High School’s head boys basketball coach to take a college coaching job.
Bradley, who was hired by Lincoln Southeast in 2017, will be an assistant coach at NCAA Division II Winona State in Minnesota, according to JJ Toczek, activities director at Lincoln Southeast.
This past season, the Knights finished 14-11 with a district runner-up finish. Lincoln Southeast lost to to eventual Class A state champion Bellevue West in the district final.
Before coming to Southeast to succeed longtime coach Jeff Smith, Bradley coached at Lexington and also coached for the OSA Adidas Gauntlet 16U and Lincoln Supreme 16U. He also has been an assistant coach at Lincoln Southwest and Lincoln Southeast.
Bradley was a four-year letter winner and starter at Nebraska Wesleyan University from 2010 to 14.
A two-year starter and three-year letter winner in basketball at Norfolk High, Bradley helped lead the Panthers to the Class A state final in 2010. In the semifinal that year against Creighton Prep, his steal with 7 seconds left led to Brady Lollman’s game-winner at the buzzer. The Panthers lost to Omaha Central in the final. He also lettered four times in cross country and track and field.