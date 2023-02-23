SANTEE — The Stuart Broncos and the Santee Warriors played twice before Thursday night; once on Jan. 20 and once in the Niobrara Valley Conference semifinals on Feb. 3. Santee won both games by a combined seven points.
This time, with the subdistrict D2-5 championship on the line, Stuart came out on top, wining a back-and-forth, double-overtime thriller 91-87.
With the win, the Broncos will play in a district final for the first time since 2019, when they lost to Loomis.
Santee was rated No. 5 in the Class D2 power ratings heading into the game and will more than likely play for its first district final since 1988.
