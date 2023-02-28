ORD — The Santee Warriors are headed to the Nebraska boys state basketball tournament for the first time in school history after squeaking out a win over the Broncos at Ord High School on Tuesday night.
This was Santee's first district final appearance since 1988, when it lost to Spencer after having a big lead at halftime.
With the loss, Mullen fails to qualify for state for just the second time in the last seven years. The Broncos had reached the last three state tournaments.
