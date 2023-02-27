TILDEN — The Elkhorn Valley Falcons are headed to the Nebraska boys state basketball tournament for the first time in program history after beating the Bobcats on Tuesday.
It's the first time a team from Tilden has qualified the tournament since Tilden High School did so in 1953.
This was the first district final appearance in Summerland's history. The program, which serves Clearwater, Ewing and Orchard, is in just its fourth season.
