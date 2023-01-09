WAUSA — The Blue Devils barely kept their undefeated season alive on Monday night in a nail-biting win over the Vikings.
With six seconds left, Josh Wattier missed the front end of a one-and-one that would have put Wausa up by four points. Dylan Heine got the rebound and passed to Zach Foxhoven, who took it down the court, pulled up at the top of the key and sank the game-tying three-pointer as the buzzer sounded.
Foxhoven would later hit the go-ahead three-pointer with two minutes left in overtime, putting the Blue Devils ahead for good.
