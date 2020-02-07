NDN basketball

The Mid-State Conference boys basketball semifinals were left feeling blue Friday night.

Fifth-seeded Pierce held top-seeded Battle Creek without a field goal for nearly two full quarters and just one point in the entire third quarter as the Bluejays blasted the Braves 45-24. In the nightcap, third-seeded Wayne turned back second-seeded Hartington Cedar Catholic 59-52 on the strength of a big second half for the Blue Devils.

