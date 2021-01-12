While the Wayne Blue Devils didn't take the lead from the tip-off, they held a lead over the Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Bears the rest of the game and beat the defending Class D1 state champions.
The Blue Devils went on a 12-0 run in the middle of the second quarter that proved to be too much to come back from. It wasn't from a lack of effort on the Bears part either, as they cut Wayne's lead to 4 points with 20 seconds left to go in the third quarter.
Check back later for a recap of the game at sports@norfolkdailynews.com or read Wednesday's print or ePaper.