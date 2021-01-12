NDN basketball

While the Wayne Blue Devils didn't take the lead from the tip-off, they held a lead over the Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Bears the rest of the game and beat the defending Class D1 state champions.

The Blue Devils went on a 12-0 run in the middle of the second quarter that proved to be too much to come back from. It wasn't from a lack of effort on the Bears part either, as they cut Wayne's lead to 4 points with 20 seconds left to go in the third quarter.

Check back later for a recap of the game at sports@norfolkdailynews.com or read Wednesday's print or ePaper.

Tags

In other news

Athletics are back at Northeast Community College starting Jan. 20.

Athletics are back at Northeast Community College starting Jan. 20.

COVID-19 has forced the athletic department to make a few changes prior to the start of competition. To begin the season, no spectators will be allowed at any indoor athletic event after a vote was taken by the presidents of the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference institutions. Studen…