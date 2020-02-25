NDN basketball

Pierce stormed from a 12-7 deficit to end the first quarter with 13-straight points to begin the second quarter, and the second-seeded Bluejays ended third-seeded Norfolk Catholic's season 58-42 in the Class C1-7 boys basketball subdistrict semifinals Tuesday night at Norfolk High School.

Pierce (14-9) will face top-seeded Battle Creek (17-7) in Thursday's subdistrict final, with the winner of that game advancing to Saturday's district finals.

Check norfolkdailynews.com later or Wednesday's print or ePaper for more.

Tags

In other news

BOYS BASKETBALL: Pierce 58, Norfolk Catholic 42

BOYS BASKETBALL: Pierce 58, Norfolk Catholic 42

Pierce stormed from a 12-7 deficit to end the first quarter with 13-straight points to begin the second quarter, and the second-seeded Bluejays ended third-seeded Norfolk Catholic's season 58-42 in the Class C1-7 boys basketball subdistrict semifinals Tuesday night at Norfolk High School.

Time Out: Subdistrict matchups set stage for finals

Time Out: Subdistrict matchups set stage for finals

It's the busiest time of year for prep boys basketball fans as teams get set for subdistrict action. Sports Columnist Nick Benes delivers his thoughts on which teams are going head-to-head in this week's episode of Time Out.