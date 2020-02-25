BOYS BASKETBALL: Pierce 58, Norfolk Catholic 42

Pierce stormed from a 12-7 deficit to end the first quarter with 13-straight points to begin the second quarter, and the second-seeded Bluejays ended third-seeded Norfolk Catholic's season 58-42 in the Class C1-7 boys basketball subdistrict semifinals Tuesday night at Norfolk High School.
Pierce (14-9) will face top-seeded Battle Creek (17-7) in Thursday's subdistrict final, with the winner of that game advancing to Saturday's district finals.
Check norfolkdailynews.com later or Wednesday's print or ePaper for more.