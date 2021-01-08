The Osmond Tigers found a way to win against the Lutheran High Northeast Eagles Friday night in Wausa at the Wausa Post Holiday Tournament.
The game itself was tightly contested all the way through. Neither team had more than a 5 point lead throughout the course of the game. However, with a packed gymnasium and the Osmond crowd behind them, the Tigers went on a 14-5 run during the last five minutes of the game and will move on to the championship game on Saturday.
