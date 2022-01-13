O'NEILL — The Eagles used a free throw at the end of regulation to muscle past the Class D No. 3 Ainsworth Bulldogs 50-49.
After keeping the Bulldogs from scoring late in the fourth quarter, Landon Classen drew a foul 0.1 seconds remaining and was granted two free throws. He missed the first, but sank the second to secure the win.
It was the first time O'Neill had led all night.
