...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
NOON CST SATURDAY...
...WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING
THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow
accumulations of two inches tonight. For the Wind Chill
Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
20 below zero. For the Wind Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind
chills possible Sunday morning through Tuesday morning. Wind
chills as low as 40 below zero.
* WHERE...Madison, Stanton, Cuming and Burt Counties.
* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 AM CST
Saturday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from midnight tonight
to noon Saturday. For the Wind Chill Watch, from Saturday
evening through Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The
dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&