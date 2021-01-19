Boys Basketball: Lutheran High Northeast 62, Walthill 47

The Lutheran High Northeast Eagles went on an 18-3 run in the first six minutes and while the Walthill Blujays cut their deficit to two points midway through the third quarter, the early run proved to be too much to come back from.
The Blujays average 77 points per game with their fast paced, run and gun style. However, the Eagles had a major size advantage inside that they took advantage of throughout much of the game and held the Blujays to just 16 first half points.
Check back later for a recap of the game at sports@norfolkdailynews.com or read Wednesday's print or ePaper.