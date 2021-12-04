The Eagles continued to improve in the post and Cort McKeown got hot from the field as the Lutheran High Northeast Eagled toppled the Guardian Angels Central Catholic Bluejays 58-31 on Saturday night in the Andrews Activities Center.
McKeown led the Eagles with 21 points, making six shots from the field and all eight of his free throws. Keaton Ranslem wasn’t far behind with 11.
Branden Duhsman led the Bluejays with 11 points.
