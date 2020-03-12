LINCOLN — Laurel-Concord-Coleridge looked every bit the part of a team on a mission.
The Bears scored 30 of the first 36 points in its first state-tournament game ever as a consolidated school, and LCC plastered Paxton 75-47 in the Class D1 quarterfinals at Lincoln East High School.
For the second-straight game, it was a milestone day for the Bears. This time, a father and son shared the honors. Senior Ty Erwin scored his 1,000th-career point in the second half, and coach Todd Erwin earned his 100th-career coaching victory.
