LAUREL — The Trojans of Hartington Cedar Catholic used runs in the second and fourth quarter to pull away from Laurel-Concord-Coleridge in a 55-44 win on Wednesday night.

Cedar Catholic was down by five in the second quarter, but used a 14-0 run to take the lead and keep it for the rest of the night. The Bears made it a one-point game at the end of the third quarter, but the red and white went on a 8-2 run to put it on ice.

How did we get here? Be sure to check back at norfolkdailynews.com or check Friday's paper or epaper for the full story to find out. 

Tags

In other news

No. 7 Norfolk Catholic 38, No. 2 Wayne 26

No. 7 Norfolk Catholic 38, No. 2 Wayne 26

Class C No. 7 Norfolk Catholic matched its entire scoring production from the first three quarters combined in the fourth quarter alone, and it was more than enough to knock off second-ranked Wayne 38-26 in Mid-State Conference boys basketball action Thursday night at the Norfolk Catholic Ac…

Defense plays role in Lutheran High boys, Wakefield girls victories

Defense plays role in Lutheran High boys, Wakefield girls victories

A defensive change in the fourth quarter paid big dividends for the Lutheran High Northeast boys basketball team Tuesday night — sparking a 19-0 run that allowed the Eagles to erase a nine-point deficit, tie the game at 41-41, then take their first lead of the game on a Cort McKeown field goal.