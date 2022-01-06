LAUREL — The Trojans of Hartington Cedar Catholic used runs in the second and fourth quarter to pull away from Laurel-Concord-Coleridge in a 55-44 win on Wednesday night.
Cedar Catholic was down by five in the second quarter, but used a 14-0 run to take the lead and keep it for the rest of the night. The Bears made it a one-point game at the end of the third quarter, but the red and white went on a 8-2 run to put it on ice.
