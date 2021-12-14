TILDEN — Strong defense and a late run lifted the Elkhorn Valley Falcons over the Elgin Public/Pope John Wolfpack 53-42 on Tuesday night in what was a battle of undefeated teams.

The Falcons clung to a two-point lead with under two minutes left. That's when Keegan Petersen took a pass on the perimeter and hit a three pointer that ended up sparking a 9-0 run to end the game.

In other news

Wayne State turns back NSIC foe twice

WAYNE — The Wayne State College men's and women's basketball teams opened a weekend at home with a clean sweep over Concordia-St. Paul here Friday evening.

Knights earn first win of the season

The Norfolk Catholic and Hartington Cedar Catholic girls basketball teams squared off Monday night with both young teams looking for their first win of the season.

Area high school basketball games postponed

Adverse weather and road conditions on Friday forced the postponement of more than 40 girls and boys high school basketball games involving teams from Northeast and North Central Nebraska, including Norfolk Catholic’s girl-boy doubleheader at Wahoo Neumann.

Northeast holds on in victory

OTTUMWA, Iowa — Saheed Sanusi went 6 of 6 from beyond the three-point arc to propel the Northeast Community College men’s basketball team to an 87-73 victory over the Missouri State University — West Plains Grizzlies at the Hy-Vee Classic in the Hellyer Center in Ottumwa, Iowa.