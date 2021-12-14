...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM CST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds increasing into the 25 to 40 mph range
with gusts from 50 to 65 mph. Peak gusts as high as 75 mph will
be possible in localized areas.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast
Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa.
* WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM CST Wednesday. The strongest winds will
overspread southeast Nebraska from the south between 9 am and
Noon. Winds will then increase over the rest of eastern Nebraska
and southwest Iowa in the afternoon. A few hours with winds
gusting over 50 mph are likely.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages could occur. Damage to structures
will be possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for
high profile vehicles. Unsecured outdoor objects may be blown
away. Areas of blowing dust could also occur in open areas or
near construction zones.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...fire danger will reach into the extreme
category over parts of southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa in
the afternoon or early evening.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&