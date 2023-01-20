HUMPHREY — The Class D No. 5 Panthers overcame a slow start to beat the Bulldogs on Friday night.

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family led 20-18 after the first quarter, Braylon Snyder used a three-point play to put the Panthers up by one early in the second. 

The teams exchanged blows from there, and eventually Bancroft-Rosalie led 29-28 with 3:47 left in the second quarter. Elliott Nottlemann hit a three pointer that started a 13-0 run for the Panthers, eventually putting them up 42-28 at halftime. 

