BOYS BASKETBALL: Auburn 51, Pierce 28

LINCOLN — Pierce struggled mightily in the first half, and by the time the Bluejays got going offensively, two-time defending champion Auburn only stretched its lead even further.

The Bulldogs held the Bluejays to just six points in the entire first half, including a scoring drought of more than eight minutes, as Auburn won its 60th straight game at the expense of Pierce 51-28 in the Class C1 quarterfinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

LINCOLN — After an exit in the opening round of the Class D2 state basketball tournament last season, the O’Neill St. Mary’s boys powered through an opening-round 62-50 win over Osceola at Lincoln East High School on Wednesday.

One of Christian Eisenhauer’s high school basketball coaches at Norfolk introduced him to a part of college sports he never knew existed — practice players for women’s basketball teams.

Even though Northeast Community College continues what has been a season-long search for consistency on the volleyball court, the Hawks put together enough of that quality in their play to sweep Ellsworth Community College Tuesday evening — winning all three sets by scores of 25-22.