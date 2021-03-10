BOYS BASKETBALL: Auburn 51, Pierce 28

LINCOLN — Pierce struggled mightily in the first half, and by the time the Bluejays got going offensively, two-time defending champion Auburn only stretched its lead even further.
The Bulldogs held the Bluejays to just six points in the entire first half, including a scoring drought of more than eight minutes, as Auburn won its 60th straight game at the expense of Pierce 51-28 in the Class C1 quarterfinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Check norfolkdailynews.com later or tomorrow's print or ePaper for more.