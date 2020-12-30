Battle Creek Holiday Tournament
Championship
Norfolk Catholic 61, Battle Creek 54
Consolation
Ainsworth 56, Elkhorn Valley 39
Chadron Holiday Tournament
Championship
Chadron 68, Custer, S.D. 51
Consolation
Hemingford 54, Valentine 42
Creighton Holiday Tournament
Bloomfield 45, Wausa 34
Creighton 66, Boyd County 38
Fort Calhoun Holiday Tournament
Championship
Fort Calhoun 48, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 45
Heartland Athletic Conference
Fremont 50, Columbus 41
Grand Island 52, Southwest 48
Lincoln North Star 80, Kearney 69
Lincoln Pius X 47, Lincoln East 43
Lincoln Southeast 63, Lincoln Northeast 60
Norfolk 76, Lincoln High 71
Louisville Holiday Tournament
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 66, Louisville 63
Nebraska City 61, Ralston 53
Malcolm Holiday Tournament
Centennial 44, Malcolm 39
Oakland-Craig 50, Wilber-Clatonia 38
Mead Holiday Tournament
Championship
Mead 56, Howells/Dodge 37
Consolation
Osceola 75, Cornerstone Christian 34
North Bend Central Holiday Tournament
Championship
North Bend Central 59, Omaha Concordia 56
Consolation
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 53, Guardian Angels 36
O'Neill Holiday Tournament
St. Paul 42, O'Neill 33
Randolph Holiday Tournament
Osmond 44, Stuart 29
Randolph 64, Winside 25
Shelby-Rising City Holiday Tournament
Championship
Arcadia-Loup City 30, Clarkson/Leigh 29
Third Place
Shelby/Rising City 56, Fillmore Central 52
Stanton Holiday Tournament
Championship
Lutheran High Northeast 65, Stanton 37
Consolation
Hartington-Newcastle 53, West Holt 46
Summerland Holiday Tournament
Championship
Walthill 91, Tri County Northeast 52
Consolation
Summerland 42, CWC 19
Verdigre Holiday Tournament
Championship
St. Mary's 70, Niobrara/Verdigre 31
Third Place
Plainview 52, St. Edward 34
Wayne Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Homer 60, Winnebago 57
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 64, Pierce 41
Semifinal
Auburn 47, Wayne 38
Pierce 52, Hartington Cedar Catholic 46
Wisner-Pilger Holiday Tournament
Championship
Wakefield 59, Ponca 44
Consolation
Wisner-Pilger 57, Neligh-Oakdale 51