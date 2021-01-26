Area basketball scores

Gering 45, Torrington, Wyo. 34

Holyoke, Colo. 51, Perkins County 44

Lutheran High Northeast 53, Crofton 40

Mead 44, David City 23

Morrill 51, Lingle-Fort Laramie, Wyo. 30

Osmond 48, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 45

Sedgwick County, Colo. 53, Potter-Dix 40

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

CWC vs. Niobrara/Verdigre, ppd.

Elba vs. Fullerton, ccd.

Elkhorn Valley vs. Summerland, ppd.

Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Southern, ppd.

Hartington Cedar Catholic vs. Ponca, ppd.

Norfolk vs. Columbus, ppd.

Papillion-LaVista vs. Millard South, ppd.

Silver Lake vs. Wilcox-Hildreth, ppd.

Wood River vs. Ord, ppd.

