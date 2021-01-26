Gering 45, Torrington, Wyo. 34
Holyoke, Colo. 51, Perkins County 44
Lutheran High Northeast 53, Crofton 40
Mead 44, David City 23
Morrill 51, Lingle-Fort Laramie, Wyo. 30
Osmond 48, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 45
Sedgwick County, Colo. 53, Potter-Dix 40
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
CWC vs. Niobrara/Verdigre, ppd.
Elba vs. Fullerton, ccd.
Elkhorn Valley vs. Summerland, ppd.
Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Southern, ppd.
Hartington Cedar Catholic vs. Ponca, ppd.
Norfolk vs. Columbus, ppd.
Papillion-LaVista vs. Millard South, ppd.
Silver Lake vs. Wilcox-Hildreth, ppd.
Wood River vs. Ord, ppd.