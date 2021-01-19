Area basketball scores

Ainsworth 69, CWC 28

Battle Creek 50, Guardian Angels 49

Homer 58, Tri County Northeast 48

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 69, Summerland 28

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 67, Hartington-Newcastle 50

Lincoln North Star 77, Norfolk 73

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 50, Arlington 30

Lutheran High Northeast 62, Walthill 47

North Bend Central 76, Columbus Scotus 53

North Central 70, Niobrara/Verdigre 54

Osmond 48, Bloomfield 34

Randolph 49, Winside 37

St. Mary's 71, Santee 47

Wakefield 59, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 55

Wausa 58, Elkhorn Valley 54

Wayne 59, Crofton 24

West Holt 52, Plainview 43

Winnebago 37, Ponca 34

Wisner-Pilger 63, Twin River 54

Tags

In other news

+5
Lutheran High’s upsets one-loss Walthill

Lutheran High’s upsets one-loss Walthill

NORFOLK — The Walthill boys began the second half on a 16-5 run that cut their deficit to two points against the Lutheran High Northeast boys. The Eagles responded with a 16-2 run over the next six and a half minutes which sealed their 62-47 victory.

Boys Basketball: Lutheran High Northeast 62, Walthill 47

Boys Basketball: Lutheran High Northeast 62, Walthill 47

The Lutheran High Northeast Eagles went on an 18-3 run in the first six minutes and while the Walthill Blujays cut their deficit to two points midway through the third quarter, the early run proved to be too much to come back from.

Postgame: Class C, D match ups highlighted

Postgame: Class C, D match ups highlighted

Matchups between Class C and D teams highlight this week's look at basketball action in Northeast Nebraska. On the girls' side, Pierce and Humphrey St. Francis went head to head. One the boys' side, it was Wayne taking on Laurel-Concord-Coleridge. How did the classes hold up against one anot…

Wayne boys the surprise team of 2020-21

Wayne boys the surprise team of 2020-21

Before the 2020-21 basketball season tipped off, few people thought Wayne would be one of the best teams in Northeast and North Central Nebraska. But after a 13-2 start, the Blue Devils have proven to be not just one of the area's best sides, but arguably the best. 