Humphrey St. Francis 57, Nebraska Christian 42
Kearney Catholic 72, Boone Central/Newman Grove 51
Lincoln Southwest 77, Norfolk 71, 2OT
O'Neill 65, Crofton 36
Wayne 50, Guardian Angels 41
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 PM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations from 1 to 3 inches possible. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Nebraska and west central Iowa. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 PM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Brad Davison had 15 points and a career-high seven assists, and No. 9 Wisconsin overcame a dreadful start to beat Nebraska 67-53 Tuesday night in the Big Ten opener for both teams.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Aleksa Gulbe scored 18 points with 12 rebounds and No. 15-ranked Indiana drubbed Nebraska 81-45 on Sunday in the Hoosiers’ Big Ten Conference opener.
LINCOLN — For the fourth straight year, Nebraska’s football team will not play in a bowl game.
WAYNE — Schuyler was solid from top to bottom, coming away with 12 medals and the team trophy in Saturday's Blue Machine Invitational at Wayne High School.
It took the Guardian Angels Central Catholic girls until the 3-minute mark of the first quarter to establish their offense, but once they did, they were clicking on all cylinders, which led to a 76-36 victory over Norfolk Catholic.
