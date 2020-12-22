Area basketball scores

Humphrey St. Francis 57, Nebraska Christian 42

Kearney Catholic 72, Boone Central/Newman Grove 51

Lincoln Southwest 77, Norfolk 71, 2OT

O'Neill 65, Crofton 36

Wayne 50, Guardian Angels 41

Girls Basketball: GACC 76, Norfolk Catholic 36

Guardian Angels Central Catholic went on a 15-0 run over five minutes of game time during the first half and maintained a double-digit lead throughout the rest of the game, winning against Norfolk Catholic 76-36.  