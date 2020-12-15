Area basketball scores

Ainsworth 55, Valentine 43

Burke, S.D. 53, North Central 40

Elkhorn Valley 59, Elgin Public/Pope John 57, OT

Gayville-Volin, S.D. 50, Wausa 16

Hartington Cedar Catholic 49, Crofton 26

Madison 64, Plainview 46

Norfolk Catholic 80, Lutheran High Northeast 60

North Bend Central 80, Stanton 40

Osmond 54, Creighton 46

Pierce 69, O'Neill 37

Ponca 63, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 49

St. Edward 43, Winside 18

St. Mary's 67, Neligh-Oakdale 33

Stuart 66, Summerland 45

Tekamah-Herman 71, Whiting, Iowa 9

Tri County Northeast 48, Hartington-Newcastle 45

Wakefield 78, Randolph 39

Wynot 56, Homer 39

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Pender vs. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, ppd.

