Ainsworth 55, Valentine 43
Burke, S.D. 53, North Central 40
Elkhorn Valley 59, Elgin Public/Pope John 57, OT
Gayville-Volin, S.D. 50, Wausa 16
Hartington Cedar Catholic 49, Crofton 26
Madison 64, Plainview 46
Norfolk Catholic 80, Lutheran High Northeast 60
North Bend Central 80, Stanton 40
Osmond 54, Creighton 46
Pierce 69, O'Neill 37
Ponca 63, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 49
St. Edward 43, Winside 18
St. Mary's 67, Neligh-Oakdale 33
Stuart 66, Summerland 45
Tekamah-Herman 71, Whiting, Iowa 9
Tri County Northeast 48, Hartington-Newcastle 45
Wakefield 78, Randolph 39
Wynot 56, Homer 39
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Pender vs. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, ppd.