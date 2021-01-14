Area basketball scores

Ainsworth 60, O'Neill 57

Battle Creek 43, Lutheran High Northeast 35

Humphrey St. Francis 53, Pierce 48

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 70, Neligh-Oakdale 29

Schuyler 47, West Point-Beemer 46

St. Edward 45, Heartland Lutheran 32

St. Mary's 68, Summerland 27

Stanton 61, Plainview 38

West Holt 56, North Central 50

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Dakota Valley, S.D. vs. Hartington Cedar Catholic, ppd.

Lawton-Bronson, Iowa vs. Wakefield, ppd.

North Bend Central vs. Wayne, ppd.

Winside vs. Walthill, ppd.

