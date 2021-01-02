Area basketball scores

Adams Central 68, O’Neill 46

Aquinas 57, Guardian Angels 54

Bloomfield 35, Elgin Public/Pope John 31

Elkhorn Valley 50, Randolph 35

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 73, Stanton 49

Oakland-Craig 49, Elmwood-Murdock 29

St. Paul 63, Boone Central/Newman Grove 45

Wakefield 70, Siouxland Christian, Iowa 50

West Point-Beemer 63, Fort Calhoun 57

Heartland Athletic Conference

Championship

Lincoln Pius X 62, Lincoln Southeast 44

Knight Holiday Classic

Championship

Hartington Cedar Catholic 61, Archbishop Bergan 53

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Raymond Central vs. North Bend Central, ccd.

