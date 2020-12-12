Adams Central 42, Winnebago 38
Battle Creek 74, Norfolk Catholic 53
Cozad 46, Valentine 43
Elgin Public/Pope John 54, Wausa 43
Elkhorn Valley 50, CWC 27
Guardian Angels 44, Crofton 33
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 60, Shelby/Rising City 38
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 79, Randolph 29
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 57, Conestoga 55
Madison 63, St. Edward 51
Niobrara/Verdigre 33, Bloomfield 30
Omaha Westside 85, Norfolk 64
Osmond 63, Plainview 27
Pierce 57, Hartington-Newcastle 27
Ponca 66, Irene-Wakonda, S.D. 43
Twin River 63, Tekamah-Herman 35
Wayne 55, Columbus Lakeview 40