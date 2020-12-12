Area basketball scores

Adams Central 42, Winnebago 38

Battle Creek 74, Norfolk Catholic 53

Cozad 46, Valentine 43

Elgin Public/Pope John 54, Wausa 43

Elkhorn Valley 50, CWC 27

Guardian Angels 44, Crofton 33

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 60, Shelby/Rising City 38

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 79, Randolph 29

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 57, Conestoga 55

Madison 63, St. Edward 51

Niobrara/Verdigre 33, Bloomfield 30

Omaha Westside 85, Norfolk 64

Osmond 63, Plainview 27

Pierce 57, Hartington-Newcastle 27

Ponca 66, Irene-Wakonda, S.D. 43

Twin River 63, Tekamah-Herman 35

Wayne 55, Columbus Lakeview 40

BASKETBALL: Norfolk girls down Omaha Westside 44-29, boys lose 85-64

The Norfolk High girls never trailed against Omaha Westside Saturday afternoon, capitalizing on 4 first-half 3s and a strong defensive effort to increase its lead at the end of each quarter of play on the way to a 44-29 win. The Panthers improve to 2-1 on the season with the victory.

Missing 33 players, Gophers stun Huskers

LINCOLN (AP) — Mohamed Ibrahim ran for two touchdowns following Nebraska turnovers, and a Minnesota team missing nearly three dozen players to COVID-19 protocols or injuries left Memorial Stadium with a stunning 24-17 win on Saturday after being idle three weeks.