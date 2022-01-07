Ainsworth 66, Minden 63

Archbishop Bergan 53, Homer 27

Boone Central 65, O'Neill 54

Creighton 64, Randolph 53

Hartington-Newcastle 69, Winside 39

Howells/Dodge 69, Humphrey St. Francis 47

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 46, Winnebago 44

North Central 49, Cody-Kilgore 30

Oakland-Craig 58, Stanton 52

Omaha North 53, Norfolk 42

Plainview 58, Neligh-Oakdale 56

Santee 99, St. Edward 51

Spalding Academy 56, CWC 36

Wakefield 78, Walthill 55

West Holt 46, Summerland 41

Wausa Post Holiday Tournament

Lutheran High Northeast 38, Wausa 16

Defense plays role in Lutheran High boys, Wakefield girls victories

A defensive change in the fourth quarter paid big dividends for the Lutheran High Northeast boys basketball team Tuesday night — sparking a 19-0 run that allowed the Eagles to erase a nine-point deficit, tie the game at 41-41, then take their first lead of the game on a Cort McKeown field goal.

Panthers feast on Cardinals

The Norfolk High boys and girls each added a victory to their respective season’s ‘win column’ Saturday evening by defeating South Sioux City in a pair of games played at Norfolk High School.