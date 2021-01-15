Area basketball scores

Amherst 82, Pleasanton 45

Ansley-Litchfield 59, Shelton 49

Arapahoe 48, Hi-Line 30

Bayard 52, Hemingford 50

Bertrand 52, Southwest 32

Blue Hill 53, Red Cloud 9

Bridgeport 87, Kimball 22

Broken Bow 54, Wood River 47

Chase County 59, Gothenburg 52

Cheyenne East, Wyo. 62, Scottsbluff 55

Deshler 53, McCool Junction 50

Gibbon 41, Doniphan-Trumbull 39

Gordon/Rushville 57, Gering 53

Hastings 47, McCook 26

Hershey 51, Valentine 34

Kenesaw 50, Lawrence-Nelson 27

Morrill 59, Minatare 37

North Platte 64, Lexington 46

North Platte St. Patrick's 61, Overton 23

Osceola 51, Giltner 35

Paxton 52, Wallace 50, 2OT

Silver Lake 57, Harvard 27

Southern Valley 68, Holdrege 62, OT

Sutton 67, Thayer Central 36

Humphrey St. Francis remains unbeaten with win against Pierce

Humphrey St. Francis remains unbeaten with win against Pierce

PIERCE — After being down double digits in the second and third quarter, the Pierce girls cut the lead to a single possession each time. However, they were unable to complete the comeback as the Humphrey St. Francis Flyers won the game 53-48 and remain undefeated.

Girls Basketball: Humphrey St. Francis 53, Pierce 48

Girls Basketball: Humphrey St. Francis 53, Pierce 48

The Humphrey St. Francis Flyers led nearly the entire game and while the Pierce Bluejays cut the deficit to one point midway through the fourth quarter, they couldn't get over the hump as the Flyers won and remained undefeated.