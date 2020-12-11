Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 73, Clarkson/Leigh 36
Battle Creek 36, Stanton 24
Bloomfield 50, Winside 30
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 61, Tri County Northeast 32
Norfolk Catholic 73, Bishop Neumann 68
O'Neill 56, Hartington Cedar Catholic 47
Oakland-Craig 71, Pender 44
Pierce 59, Boone Central/Newman Grove 44
Plainview 65, Elgin Public/Pope John 57
St. Mary's 80, Spalding Academy 35
Stuart 52, Twin Loup 30
Wahoo 72, Wayne 43
Wakefield 44, Omaha Nation 42
West Holt 58, Ainsworth 50
Wisner-Pilger 76, Tekamah-Herman 66
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Elkhorn Valley vs. Santee, ppd.