Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 73, Clarkson/Leigh 36

Battle Creek 36, Stanton 24

Bloomfield 50, Winside 30

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 61, Tri County Northeast 32

Norfolk Catholic 73, Bishop Neumann 68

O'Neill 56, Hartington Cedar Catholic 47

Oakland-Craig 71, Pender 44

Pierce 59, Boone Central/Newman Grove 44

Plainview 65, Elgin Public/Pope John 57

St. Mary's 80, Spalding Academy 35

Stuart 52, Twin Loup 30

Wahoo 72, Wayne 43

Wakefield 44, Omaha Nation 42

West Holt 58, Ainsworth 50

Wisner-Pilger 76, Tekamah-Herman 66

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Elkhorn Valley vs. Santee, ppd.

