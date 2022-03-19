BOYS SCORES

Bennington 4, Papillion-LaVista 1

Bennington 5, Fremont 1

Columbus 6, Columbus Scotus 0

Columbus Scotus 10, Columbus Lakeview 0

Elkhorn South 1, Omaha Bryan 0 (SO)

Gretna 4, Omaha Westside 1

Kearney 3, Lincoln High 1

Lexington 2, Omaha Skutt Catholic 0

Lincoln High 8, Bellevue East 0

Lincoln Southwest 3, Millard West 1

Millard South 3, Millard North 1

Norfolk 5, Hastings 0

Norris 7, Seward 0

Omaha Roncalli Catholic 2, Beatrice 1

Omaha South 4, South Sioux City 1

Papillion-LaVista South 5, Bellevue East 1

Papillion-LaVista South 6, Kearney 0

Ralston 2, Schuyler 1

Ralston 4, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 0

Schuyler 4, Beatrice 1

Scottsbluff 9, Gering 0

The Platte 3, Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 2 (OT)

Waverly 5, Gross Catholic 1

GIRLS SCORES

Aurora 3, York 0

Bellevue East 3, Kearney 2

Columbus 2, Columbus Scotus 1 (OT)

Columbus 6, Columbus Lakeview 0

Columbus Scotus 4, Columbus Lakeview 0

Fremont 6, Omaha Bryan 0

Gretna 3, Omaha Skutt Catholic 2 (OT)

Kearney 3, Omaha Burke 1

Lexington 1, Omaha Northwest 0

Lincoln High 3, Lexington 1

Lincoln Southwest 2, Millard West 1

Norris 10, Seward 0

North Platte 4, Ralston 0

North Platte 5, Aurora 0

Omaha Duchesne Academy 2, Bellevue East 1

Omaha Duchesne Academy 5, Omaha Burke 0

Papillion-LaVista 10, Beatrice 0

Papillion-LaVista 10, Plattsmouth 0

Plattsmouth 1, Schuyler 0

Ralston 4, York 1

Waverly 3, Gross Catholic 1

In other news

Norfolk High girls soccer expects offensive improvement

Returning defensive starters Amber and Erin Schwanebeck, Bella Matteo and goalkeeper Tasha Eisenhauer will help the Norfolk High girls soccer team continue to be solid defensively, but coach Kyle Mather and assistant Katrina Murdock will be looking for more offense from the Panthers in 2022.

Gall's goal gives Norfolk 1-0 opening win over North Star

In what turned into a defensive battle, a goal by Norfolk High School junior Tessa Gall in the 32nd minute stood the rest of the way to give the host Panthers a 1-0 triumph over Lincoln North Star on the opening day of the girls soccer season Thursday at Memorial Field.