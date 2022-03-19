BOYS SCORES
Bennington 4, Papillion-LaVista 1
Bennington 5, Fremont 1
Columbus 6, Columbus Scotus 0
Columbus Scotus 10, Columbus Lakeview 0
Elkhorn South 1, Omaha Bryan 0 (SO)
Gretna 4, Omaha Westside 1
Kearney 3, Lincoln High 1
Lexington 2, Omaha Skutt Catholic 0
Lincoln High 8, Bellevue East 0
Lincoln Southwest 3, Millard West 1
Millard South 3, Millard North 1
Norfolk 5, Hastings 0
Norris 7, Seward 0
Omaha Roncalli Catholic 2, Beatrice 1
Omaha South 4, South Sioux City 1
Papillion-LaVista South 5, Bellevue East 1
Papillion-LaVista South 6, Kearney 0
Ralston 2, Schuyler 1
Ralston 4, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 0
Schuyler 4, Beatrice 1
Scottsbluff 9, Gering 0
The Platte 3, Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 2 (OT)
Waverly 5, Gross Catholic 1
GIRLS SCORES
Aurora 3, York 0
Bellevue East 3, Kearney 2
Columbus 2, Columbus Scotus 1 (OT)
Columbus 6, Columbus Lakeview 0
Columbus Scotus 4, Columbus Lakeview 0
Fremont 6, Omaha Bryan 0
Gretna 3, Omaha Skutt Catholic 2 (OT)
Kearney 3, Omaha Burke 1
Lexington 1, Omaha Northwest 0
Lincoln High 3, Lexington 1
Lincoln Southwest 2, Millard West 1
Norris 10, Seward 0
North Platte 4, Ralston 0
North Platte 5, Aurora 0
Omaha Duchesne Academy 2, Bellevue East 1
Omaha Duchesne Academy 5, Omaha Burke 0
Papillion-LaVista 10, Beatrice 0
Papillion-LaVista 10, Plattsmouth 0
Plattsmouth 1, Schuyler 0
Ralston 4, York 1
Waverly 3, Gross Catholic 1