BOYS SCORES

Conestoga 3, Gross Catholic 2 (SO)

Creighton Preparatory School 2, Omaha Central 1

Elkhorn North 3, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 0

Kearney Catholic 2, York 0

Lincoln Pius X 3, Kearney 2

Lincoln Southeast 5, North Platte 0

Lincoln Southwest 7, Grand Island 0

Millard North 8, Omaha North 1

Millard South 7, Omaha Benson 0

Millard West 5, Bellevue East 0

Nebraska City 3, Crete 0

Papillion-LaVista 1, Omaha Burke 0

Papillion-LaVista South 4, Lexington 2

Schuyler 4, Aurora 0

Waverly 7, Seward 0

GIRLS SCORES

Aurora 1, Schuyler 0 (OT)

Blair 2, Omaha Mercy 1 (SO)

Conestoga 3, Plattsmouth 2 (SO)

Elkhorn 2, South Sioux City 0

Elkhorn South 5, Omaha South 0

Gretna 10, Omaha Northwest 0

Hastings 7, Holdrege 0

Kearney Catholic 5, York 0

Lincoln Pius X 4, Kearney 2

Lincoln Southeast 2, North Platte 1 (OT)

Lincoln Southwest 11, Grand Island 0

Millard North 12, Omaha North 0

Millard West 3, Bellevue East 2 (SO)

Nebraska City 3, Crete 2

Norfolk 1, Lincoln North Star 0

Omaha Duchesne Academy 8, Gross Catholic 0

Papillion-LaVista 4, Omaha Burke 0

Papillion-LaVista South 5, Bellevue West 0

Platteview 7, Beatrice 0

Waverly 1, Seward 0

 

In other news

State champion, runner-up top final rankings

State champion, runner-up top final rankings

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family started the season as the No. 1 team in Class C in the first rankings. In the second rankings of the season, O’Neill St. Mary’s took the top spot from Humphrey St. Francis.

Panthers’ baseball program ‘in a good spot’

Panthers’ baseball program ‘in a good spot’

The Norfolk High baseball program — coached by Brian Disch along with assistants Sean Wetterberg, Eric Brandl, Austin Bruning and Tom Sullivan — graduated several seniors from last year’s team that finished 10-19.

Northeast splits double-header with Mount Marty JV

Northeast splits double-header with Mount Marty JV

Coming into its doubleheader with the Mount Marty University junior varsity on Tuesday, the Northeast Community College baseball team boasted 15 straight wins after a season-opening loss against Northern Oklahoma College on a walk-off grand slam with two outs.