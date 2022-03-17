BOYS SCORES
Conestoga 3, Gross Catholic 2 (SO)
Creighton Preparatory School 2, Omaha Central 1
Elkhorn North 3, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 0
Kearney Catholic 2, York 0
Lincoln Pius X 3, Kearney 2
Lincoln Southeast 5, North Platte 0
Lincoln Southwest 7, Grand Island 0
Millard North 8, Omaha North 1
Millard South 7, Omaha Benson 0
Millard West 5, Bellevue East 0
Nebraska City 3, Crete 0
Papillion-LaVista 1, Omaha Burke 0
Papillion-LaVista South 4, Lexington 2
Schuyler 4, Aurora 0
Waverly 7, Seward 0
GIRLS SCORES
Aurora 1, Schuyler 0 (OT)
Blair 2, Omaha Mercy 1 (SO)
Conestoga 3, Plattsmouth 2 (SO)
Elkhorn 2, South Sioux City 0
Elkhorn South 5, Omaha South 0
Gretna 10, Omaha Northwest 0
Hastings 7, Holdrege 0
Kearney Catholic 5, York 0
Lincoln Pius X 4, Kearney 2
Lincoln Southeast 2, North Platte 1 (OT)
Lincoln Southwest 11, Grand Island 0
Millard North 12, Omaha North 0
Millard West 3, Bellevue East 2 (SO)
Nebraska City 3, Crete 2
Norfolk 1, Lincoln North Star 0
Omaha Duchesne Academy 8, Gross Catholic 0
Papillion-LaVista 4, Omaha Burke 0
Papillion-LaVista South 5, Bellevue West 0
Platteview 7, Beatrice 0
Waverly 1, Seward 0