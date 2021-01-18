Area basketball scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Arlington 57, Raymond Central 45

Bishop Neumann 64, Boys Town 57

Burwell 78, Palmer 39

Chase County 67, Sutherland 24

College View Academy 50, Lewiston 35

Hershey 69, Kimball 19

Humphrey St. Francis 78, Nebraska Christian 47

Johnson-Brock 38, Sterling 27

Nebraska City Lourdes 51, Lincoln Lutheran 48, OT

North Platte St. Patrick's 69, Perkins County 32

O'Neill 68, Neligh-Oakdale 43

Goldenrod Conference Tournament

Fullerton 70, Spalding Academy 67, OT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Arlington 45, Raymond Central 28

Bayard 70, Creek Valley 7

Cedar Bluffs 43, Boys Town 17

Elmwood-Murdock 43, Conestoga 26

Garden County 50, Potter-Dix 25

Lewiston 43, College View Academy 18

Lincoln Lutheran 47, Nebraska City Lourdes 40

O'Neill 64, Neligh-Oakdale 28

Omaha Roncalli 43, Omaha Mercy 36

South Sioux City 53, Omaha Duchesne Academy 39

Sterling 55, Johnson-Brock 27

West Central, S.D. 58, Crofton 53

Tags

In other news