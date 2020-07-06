Boomfest Classic held

The Boomfest American Freedom Classic was held over the weekend on courses at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park and Skyview Lake.

Highlighting the action was an ace on hole No. 14 at River Run Disc Golf Course by John Markhofer of Norfolk.

Male pro: 1. Jonathan Fletcher, Fairbury, 153; 2. Nathen Broekemeier, Norfolk, 154; 3. Dylan Brogren, Winside, 156. Female pro: 1. Emma Arp, Kearney, 179; 2. Kathy Francis, York, 205; 3. Mellisa McLeoud, Lincoln, 230. Amateur: 1. Nicholas Smith, Omaha, 174. Recreation: 1. Alex Carlson, Winside, 173. Junior: 1. Zedyk Bryner, Norfolk, 309.

Full results. 

