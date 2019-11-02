KEARNEY — After playing a lackluster second set, the Wayne volleyball team refocused and took care of business.
Riding the net play of junior Lauren Pick and seniors Emily Longe, Emily Armstrong and Frankie Klausen, the Blue Devils dominated a game Chase County team to clam the C1-5 district final Saturday at Kearney High School, disposing of the Longhorns in four sets, 25-12, 19-25, 25-17, 25-12.
The win put the 29-5 Blue Devils back in the Class C-1 State Volleyball Championships for the second straight year, capping a five-week stretch that saw the Blue Devils win 14 of their last 15 games, the lone loss coming in the subdistrict finals in a five-set thriller five days earlier.
“These kids have played really well the last few weeks and I’m so proud of them,” Wayne coach Traci Krusemark said after the game. “It’s been nice to be able to go (to state) two years in a row, and a lot of different people stepped up to help us win today.”
In the early going, the Longhorns had no answer for Pick, as the junior middle hitter scorched the Longhorns’ side of net for eight kills to help build a quick 14-5 lead for the Blue Devils.
Wayne led 19-10 late in the set when Sydney Redden went on a five-point serving run that include a pair of aces, helping Wayne take the quick 1-0 advantage in the best-of-five matchup.
Chase County showed some resistance in the second set, jumping out to a 4-0 lead and overcoming a five-point run by Wayne, answering with a six-point run of their own to take a 16-14 lead. Wayne got back to even at 19-19 after a Longhorn net violation, but Chsae County answered with two kills by Ashley Bubak and a termination by Alexis Richmond to close out the set and even the match.
It was all Wayne after that.
Kills by Longe and Rubie Klausen sparked Wayne to a 14-10 lead in the third, and Wayne came through with a key three-point run late in the set with a kill by Pick, a block by Longe and a kill by Armstrong. Kills by Longe and Klausen closed out the third set to give Wayne the 2-1 lead.
Wayne jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead in the final set with kills by Longe and Pick and a Hailey Backer ace serve. A six-point run that included three straight Pick kills made it 11-2 and Chase County was never able to get back in the match as Wayne was able to answer every Longhorn score with at least one of their own the rest of the way, finishing the deal with a kill by Longe.
“I think today, Emily got a few kills and got in on a few blocks early, and you could see the confidence in her face after that,” Krusemark said of the senior middle hitter.
“Sometimes, at the beginning of the match if you make a few errors you get timid, but she did a good job early and really helped us out.”
Pick dominated the net play for the Blue Devils with a career-high 36 kills, and Krusemark complimented her junior middle hitter’s effort in helping the team return to state.
“She has the capability to play the way she did today and that was awesome,” Krusemark said. “Lauren played extremely well and we had a bunch of kids block well at the net, and that was a key for us.”
Longe added 10 kills, Armstrong had eight, while Frankie Klausen and Rubie Klausen each had three to lead the Blue Devils. Krusemark dished up 55 assists. Redden had three ace serves, Erin O’Reilly added two and Hailey Backer had one.
Defensively, Longe had two blocks and Krusemark and Frankie Klausen both had one. Pick led the team in digs with 23, Backer had 19, Redden had 16, and Armstrong added 15.
The Blue Devils will face Broken Bow (32-2) in a matchup of the No. 4 and No. 5 teams in the opening round of the C-1 state tournament Thursday at 3:30 p.m. at Lincoln North Star High School.
After getting shut out last year by eventual champion Wahoo, Krusemark feels this will be a better matchup for the Blue Devils this year.
“I think it will be a great game, and we’re playing at a really high level right now so I think it’s going to be a great matchup,” she said.