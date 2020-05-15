WAYNE — Wayne State College senior Bryce Bisenius was named to the 2020 CoSIDA Academic All-District VII Baseball Team announced Thursday.
Bisenius was a first team selection at designated hitter and now advances to the All-America ballot with Academic All-America honorees to be announced June 8-11.
Bisenius, a 6-0, 220 pound designated hitter/first baseman from Johnston, Iowa (Dowling Catholic High School), maintains a 3.76 grade point average majoring in exercise science. He was a three-year starter at Wayne State and has a career .334 batting average with 18 homers and 112 RBI to go with a .521 slugging percentage.
This season, Bisenius started all 15 games and had a .295 average with seven homers and 19 RBI and a .656 slugging percentage.
Bisenius had a career-high seven RBI with two homers in a 14-10 win at Newman (Kan.) and ended the season on an eight-game hitting streak.
Wayne State College was 8-7 when the remainder of the 2020 season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.