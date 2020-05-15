Wayne State logo

WAYNE — Wayne State College senior Bryce Bisenius was named to the 2020 CoSIDA Academic All-District VII Baseball Team announced Thursday.

Bisenius was a first team selection at designated hitter and now advances to the All-America ballot with Academic All-America honorees to be announced June 8-11.

Bisenius, a 6-0, 220 pound designated hitter/first baseman from Johnston, Iowa (Dowling Catholic High School), maintains a 3.76 grade point average majoring in exercise science. He was a three-year starter at Wayne State and has a career .334 batting average with 18 homers and 112 RBI to go with a .521 slugging percentage.

This season, Bisenius started all 15 games and had a .295 average with seven homers and 19 RBI and a .656 slugging percentage.

Bisenius had a career-high seven RBI with two homers in a 14-10 win at Newman (Kan.) and ended the season on an eight-game hitting streak.

Wayne State College was 8-7 when the remainder of the 2020 season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Tags

In other news

Rec league canceled

Rec league canceled

Despite Nebraska Governor Ricketts’ recent announcement that youth baseball and softball teams could begin practice and play games in June, the Norfolk Recreational Baseball Board has decided the cancel it’s 2020 season.