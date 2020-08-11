The Big Ten has postponed all fall sports, including football, with hopes of playing games in the spring, according to multiple national reports.
The Big Ten is the first Power Five conference to reach this decision. The Mid-American Conference became the first FBS league to do so over the weekend, and the Mountain West Conference followed on Monday.
The postponement comes the day after Scott Frost and other league coaches and players advocated to stick with the plan to play this fall. But the Big Ten presidents have voted to postpone the season until spring.
Nebraska was adamant on Monday that if the Big Ten canceled games for the fall it would pursue its options in forming its own schedule.
It was less than a week ago that the Big Ten released its altered conference-only football schedule that was supposed to have games begin Sept. 3. The Huskers were set to open Sept. 5 at Rutgers.
But even with the schedule release, Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren cautioned there was still no guarantee the season could happen. Now it appears there won't be any Husker football games this fall for the first time since 1889.
Big Ten teams were allowed to open football training camp on Friday, but the league announced Saturday teams were limited to helmets-only practices. Teams continued to practice into Tuesday.
The postponement also impacts the Nebraska volleyball, soccer and cross country teams.