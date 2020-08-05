The Big Ten released its new football schedule for the 2020 season on Wednesday.
Each team will play a 10-game, conference-only slate. The conference's first game will take place Sept. 3 between Ohio State and Illinois, with Indiana-Wisconsin on Sept. 4 and the rest of the league games on Sept. 5.
Nebraska — which was previously scheduled to open the season at home against Purdue — will now face Rutgers on the road for its season opener on Sept. 5. In addition to playing the other six teams in the West division, the Huskers also will face Ohio State, Penn State and Michigan State from the East. The game against Purdue will now be on the road, and Wisconsin will come to Lincoln.
A month before the Huskers travel to Rutgers, the Scarlet Knights are dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak. NJ.com reported that 28 football players plus “multiple team staffers” had been infected, forcing the team into isolation until Saturday — he reconsidered the conference’s next step.
Rutgers is among six Big Ten football programs that have paused workouts, in addition to Northwestern, Ohio State, Maryland, Michigan State and Indiana.
Canceling football would cause Big Ten schools to lose at least $50 million to $60 million apiece in revenue. Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez said the school’s loss could be greater than $100 million.
“We’ve got to feel comfortable that our athletes will be safe before we move forward,” Alvarez told the Wisconsin State Journal on July 21. “I want to be able to look (parents) in the eye and say, ‘Yeah, I feel comfortable that they’ll be safe.’ ”
Warren has emphasized student-athlete welfare since the day in June 2019 he accepted the job to succeed Jim Delany. His son, Powers, plays football for Mississippi State.
Below is Nebraska's new football schedule for the 2020 season:
Sept. 5: at Rutgers
Sept. 12: Illinois
Sept. 19: Wisconsin
Sept. 26: at Iowa
Oct. 3: Minnesota
Oct. 10: at Ohio State
Oct. 17: Open date
Oct. 24: at Northwestern
Oct. 31: Penn State
Nov. 7: Open date
Nov. 14: at Purdue
Nov. 21: Michigan State
Nov. 28: Open date
Dec. 5: Big Ten championship game