HEAD COACH Scott Frost leads his team onto the field during a game last year.

 World-Herald Service/Brendan Sullivan

The Big Ten is releasing its new football schedule for the 2020 season on Saturday.

The new schedule will feature eight set games, followed by a “plus one” on Dec. 19 in which all squads will play the team that finished with the same ranking in the opposite division. The conference's first games are now scheduled to kick off on Oct. 24.

Nebraska — which was previously scheduled to open the season Sept. 5 against Purdue — will now travel to Ohio State for its season opener. In addition to playing the other six teams in the West division, the Huskers will also face Penn State from the East.

This is the third iteration of a 2020 slate for Nebraska and its fellow Big Ten members. The original plan was a 12-game campaign that was replaced by a 10-game, league-only slate Aug. 5. That version lasted six days before the conference postponed the season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Big Ten title game will be on Dec. 19 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Nebraska's 2020 schedule

Week 1: at Ohio State, Oct. 24

Week 2: Wisconsin, Oct. 31

Week 3: at Northwestern, Nov. 7

Week 4: Penn State, Nov. 14

Week 5: Illinois, Nov. 21

