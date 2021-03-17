Bernt new golf coach at Northeast

Former University of Nebraska at Kearney men’s golf coach Wes Bernt has been named the next men’s golf coach at Northeast Community College, following the retirement of Kurt Pytleski.
Bernt, a native of Stratton, led the Lopers to the NCAA Super Regional on four different occasion from 2010 to 2014. His men’s golf team also ranked No. 1 in the NCAA Division II poll twice throughout his tenure at UNK. He ultimately guided the Lopers to the NCAA Division II national championship for the first time in 2014.
At UNK, Bernt coached four All-MIAA, five All-RMAC, four all-region and two All-American recipients. Bernt’s teams held 84% of the individual and team records at UNK. Bernt prides his coaching philosophy on a strong work ethic, hands-on instruction and passion for the game.
“I am really excited about the opportunity to coach at Northeast,” Bernt said. “The golf program seems to have all of the ingredients in place to be extremely successful. I am also very excited about Norfolk as a community. It appears to be a great place to raise a family. Coaching golf has always been a great passion for me, and I am very thankful for an opportunity like this.”
Prior to coaching the men’s team, Bernt spent time as the head women’s golf coach at UNK and was also the assistant golf professional at Eagle Run Golf Course in Omaha and Tara Hills Golf Course in Papillion. Bernt has been active as an amateur golfer in the state, winning the York Amateur Golf Championship in 2018 and taking second at the Nebraska State Match Play Championship in 2014. He has also completed the first stage of becoming PGA certified.
“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Wes and his family to the Northeast community as the next men’s golf coach,” said Jerrett Mills, interim athletic director. “Wes’ background, coaching philosophy and recruiting connections make him a great fit for this position. His goals and passion for student-athletes align with the mission of Northeast, giving him the tools to be successful at a high level.”
The Hawks are scheduled to open the spring portion of the 2021 season at Central Community College at 1 p.m. on Monday at the Elks Country Club in Columbus.