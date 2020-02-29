NDN basketball

GRAND ISLAND — Pender’s difficult schedule through the East Husker Conference proved to be an asset Friday night in the Class D1-7 district final.

The Pendragons punched their first trip to the state tournament since 2017 with a hard-fought 50-43 win over Cambridge at Grand Island Northwest.

Clinging to a 40-39 lead after three quarters, Pender took a 49-43 lead with 3 minutes, 7 seconds left on Caitlyn Heise’s 3-point shot from the right wing.

Then, the Pendragons sealed it with defense and keep-away, forcing three Cambridge turnovers in the final 2:25 for the win.

Faith Morris led the Pendragons (17-11) with 15 points, all in the first half, as Pender staked a 34-30 lead. Ashley Ostrand added 14 points as Pender made seven 3-point shots.

Korynn Clason led Cambridge and all scorers with 25 points. The Trojans finished the season 16-8.

Class D1-7 district final

Cambridge 11 19 9 4 — 43

Pender 18 16 6 10 — 50

CAMBRIDGE (16-8): Schyler Hoberty 2, Paige Klumpe 2, Megan tenBensel 4, Cali Gunderson 6, Autumn Deterding 2, Maria Jauken 2, Korynn Clason 25.

PENDER (17-11) — Reese Kneifl 4, Caitlyn Heise 5, Zoey Lehmkuhl 6, Ashley Ostrand 14, Faith Morris 15, Claire Felber 6.

