TILDEN — The Bobcats girls and the Falcon boys took home big Niobrara Valley Conference wins on Tuesday.

Adyson Mlnarik led the Lady Bobcats with a season-high 30 points on 12-for-23 shooting. At halftime, the junior had as many points by herself (21) as Elkhorn Valley did as a team.

Elkhorn Valley's boys found themselves down 31-21 at halftime. A three by Kellyn Ollendick and two more by Brendyn Ollendick got the Falcons within one with three minutes, 36 seconds left in the third quarter.

Not long after, Brendyn Ollendick made a layup after a turnover to give the green and gold a lead it would never relinquish.

Guardian Angels shuts down Trojans

WEST POINT — Guardian Angels Central Catholic posting its second third-quarter shutout in a span of five games would be impressive enough on the surface.

Mid-State foes tune up for tournament with nail biters

With the Mid-State Conference Tournament just around the corner, O’Neill and Norfolk Catholic provided a preview of the action as the Eagles’ boys and girls squads edged the Knights in a pair of close games Tuesday night.