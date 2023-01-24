TILDEN — The Bobcats girls and the Falcon boys took home big Niobrara Valley Conference wins on Tuesday.
Adyson Mlnarik led the Lady Bobcats with a season-high 30 points on 12-for-23 shooting. At halftime, the junior had as many points by herself (21) as Elkhorn Valley did as a team.
Elkhorn Valley's boys found themselves down 31-21 at halftime. A three by Kellyn Ollendick and two more by Brendyn Ollendick got the Falcons within one with three minutes, 36 seconds left in the third quarter.
Not long after, Brendyn Ollendick made a layup after a turnover to give the green and gold a lead it would never relinquish.
