Ben Brahmer--a 6-foot 5 sophomore--broke the Pierce High School scoring record, making 18 of 24 shot from the field and all three of his free throw chances to total 42 points, and the Bluejays provided effective defense on Norfolk Catholic's scoring threats to cruise to a 72-50 win and improve to 11-2 on the season.
Earlier, Elly Piper grabbed an offensive rebound and banked in the game winner from the left baseline with just over a second remaining to break a 36-36 tie and provide Norfolk Catholic with a 38-36 victory over Pierce.
