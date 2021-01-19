NDN basketball

Ben Brahmer--a 6-foot 5 sophomore--broke the Pierce High School scoring record, making 18 of 24 shot from the field and all three of his free throw chances to total 42 points, and the Bluejays provided effective defense on Norfolk Catholic's scoring threats to cruise to a 72-50 win and improve to 11-2 on the season.

Earlier, Elly Piper grabbed an offensive rebound and banked in the game winner from the left baseline with just over a second remaining to break a 36-36 tie and provide Norfolk Catholic with a 38-36 victory over Pierce.

Lutheran High’s upsets one-loss Walthill

NORFOLK — The Walthill boys began the second half on a 16-5 run that cut their deficit to two points against the Lutheran High Northeast boys. The Eagles responded with a 16-2 run over the next six and a half minutes which sealed their 62-47 victory.

Boys Basketball: Lutheran High Northeast 62, Walthill 47

The Lutheran High Northeast Eagles went on an 18-3 run in the first six minutes and while the Walthill Blujays cut their deficit to two points midway through the third quarter, the early run proved to be too much to come back from.

Postgame: Class C, D match ups highlighted

Matchups between Class C and D teams highlight this week's look at basketball action in Northeast Nebraska. On the girls' side, Pierce and Humphrey St. Francis went head to head. One the boys' side, it was Wayne taking on Laurel-Concord-Coleridge. How did the classes hold up against one anot…

Wayne boys the surprise team of 2020-21

Before the 2020-21 basketball season tipped off, few people thought Wayne would be one of the best teams in Northeast and North Central Nebraska. But after a 13-2 start, the Blue Devils have proven to be not just one of the area's best sides, but arguably the best. 