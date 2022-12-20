PIERCE--The Pierce boys and girls basketball teams won a pair of games against Lutheran High Northeast here Tuesday night.
The Bluejays, newly ranked at No. 4 in Class C1, broke away from a 16-16 deadlock at halftime by outscoring Lutheran High 20-6 in the third period en route to a 48-30 victory.
The win helps Pierce remain among the very few undefeated high school basketball teams in Nebraska at 6-0, while the Eagles slip to 5-2 on the season.
Pierce also won the girls game by outscoring the Eagles 21-5 in the second period, then adding another 18 points in the third to lead 49-18 before wrapping up a 61-31 victory to improve to 5-1. Lutheran High is now 2-5.
Check back later for a recap of the games at sports@norfolkdailynews.com or read Wednesday's print or ePaper.