With the Mid-State Conference Tournament just around the corner, O'Neill and Norfolk Catholic provided a preview of conference foes meeting on the hardwood as the Eagles boys and girls squads edged the Knights in a pair of close games Tuesday night.
O'Neill held off a late come-from-behind bid by the Knights for a 55-52 victory in a battle of state-ranked teams.
Earlier, the Eagles saved their best offensive production for the fourth quarter in the girls game, securing a 43-39 win.
