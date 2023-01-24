NDN basketball

With the Mid-State Conference Tournament just around the corner, O'Neill and Norfolk Catholic provided a preview of conference foes meeting on the hardwood as the Eagles boys and girls squads edged the Knights in a pair of close games Tuesday night.

O'Neill held off a late come-from-behind bid by the Knights for a 55-52 victory in a battle of state-ranked teams.

Earlier, the Eagles saved their best offensive production for the fourth quarter in the girls game, securing a 43-39 win.

Check back later for a recap of the games at sports@norfolkdailynews.com or read Wednesday's print or ePaper.

Tags

In other news

Guardian Angels shuts down Trojans

Guardian Angels shuts down Trojans

WEST POINT — Guardian Angels Central Catholic posting its second third-quarter shutout in a span of five games would be impressive enough on the surface.

Mid-State foes tune up for tournament with nail biters

With the Mid-State Conference Tournament just around the corner, O’Neill and Norfolk Catholic provided a preview of the action as the Eagles’ boys and girls squads edged the Knights in a pair of close games Tuesday night.