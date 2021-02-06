The North Central girls were neck and neck throughout the first quarter with Elgin Public/Pope John. The Knights then proceeded to go on a 28-0 run over a little more than 16 minutes of game time, carrying them to a 43-17 victory and the Niobrara Valley Conference Girls Championship.
In the other championship match, the O'Neill St. Mary's boys went on their own 36-4 in the first half against Elkhorn Valley. The Cardinals were up 48-13 at halftime, and went to win the boys championship, 67-24. Aidan Hedstrom had himself a night, putting up 32 points which included two fast-break dunks.
